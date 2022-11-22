Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,923. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

