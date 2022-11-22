Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 3,495 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TTM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 3,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

