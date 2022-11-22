Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 10,823 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.31. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,184. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $657.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.63.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

