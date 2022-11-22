Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 93 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $73.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,408.00. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

Insider Activity at NVR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

