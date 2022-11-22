Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.52 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 4,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,373. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

