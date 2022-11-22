KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 26218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

