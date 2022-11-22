Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 32,842,183 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
LAUR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,879,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 91.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Laureate Education by 90.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
