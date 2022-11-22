Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 32,842,183 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,879,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 91.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Laureate Education by 90.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Laureate Education

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.