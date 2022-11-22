KOK Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. KOK has a total market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $980,481.97 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00043143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00229948 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11402133 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $919,754.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

