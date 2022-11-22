Korea Investment CORP Has $114.48 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $114,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 95,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 234,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,803. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.