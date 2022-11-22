Korea Investment CORP Has $90.73 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,801 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $90,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Applied Materials by 841.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

