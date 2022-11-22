Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $126,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 535.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.8% in the second quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 143,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

