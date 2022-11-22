Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,918 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $148,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. 20,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,284. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

