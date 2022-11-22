Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,367 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $104,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 122,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

