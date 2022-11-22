Korea Investment CORP Sells 60,092 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $135,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $522.65. 37,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.99.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

