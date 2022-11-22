Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,864 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $160,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. 70,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.