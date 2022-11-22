Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Up to $46.20

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $47.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

