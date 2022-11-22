Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 145.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 268,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE LVS opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

