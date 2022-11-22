Lcnb Corp Acquires 784 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 343,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

