Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. 31,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

