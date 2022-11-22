Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.