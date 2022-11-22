Lcnb Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of PG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.18. 34,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,070. The company has a market cap of $346.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

