Lcnb Corp Invests $3.63 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,109,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,381. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.