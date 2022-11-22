Lcnb Corp Sells 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 105,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,306. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.