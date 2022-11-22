Lcnb Corp Sells 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 147.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 36,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,711. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.