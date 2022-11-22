Lcnb Corp Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.84. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.