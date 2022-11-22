LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 282,275 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Ladder Capital makes up about 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after buying an additional 1,213,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 15,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,704. The company has a quick ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

