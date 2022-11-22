LDR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 3,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

