LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 2.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,539,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 147.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

