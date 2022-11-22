LDR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at $959,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,621. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.43%.

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.