LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €63.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($64.39) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €62.92 ($64.20) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.66. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

