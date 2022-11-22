Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.17% of Li-Cycle worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at $9,978,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 21.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,104 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 96.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 484,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LICY. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

LICY stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

