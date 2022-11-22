Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,089.36 or 0.06787942 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $454,739.75 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.77 or 0.08712447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00471125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.28905422 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,756,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,756,473.19976428 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,072.18136802 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $439,062.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

