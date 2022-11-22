Linear (LINA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $56.44 million and $1.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

