Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.04 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $184.78 million and $215,623.81 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00006286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,928,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

