Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0023

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $216.23 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,798,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,761,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00209597 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
