Locus Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $57.22 million and $1.05 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

