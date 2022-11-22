Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

SEDG stock opened at $301.41 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,469,276.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

