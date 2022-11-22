Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,633 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

