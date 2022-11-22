Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

