Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.