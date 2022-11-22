Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,317 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CM opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

