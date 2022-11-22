London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Up 0.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $97.00. Approximately 4,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

