Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.12. The stock had a trading volume of 63,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,549. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.45. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

