LUKSO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. LUKSO has a total market cap of $86.16 million and $1.45 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $5.76 or 0.00035641 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00465375 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.96 or 0.28552658 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
