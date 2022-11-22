Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 227,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,464. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

