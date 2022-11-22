LUXO (LUXO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and $4,882.37 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

