Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,027 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 1.4 %

PPL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 42,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,831. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

