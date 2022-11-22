Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,145 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Sempra worth $325,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra Announces Dividend

NYSE SRE traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $160.78. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,295. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.