Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New $23.79 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 31,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,683. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

