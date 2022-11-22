Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 12,070 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $119,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $216.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,498. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

